Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed details harrowing exit from her country

An Afghan pop star is sharing her harrowing story of fleeing her country.

Aryana Sayeed and her fiancé, Hasib Sayed, got out as the Taliban took over Afghanistan and talked to “Access Hollywood” about their experience, some of which she shared on her verified Instagram account.

“I was feeling that I’m going to die here, literally,” she said. “I was hopeless. This is like a miracle that we’re getting out.”

Sayeed said the airport was chaotic, with women fainting and the crowds packed in their desperation to get on a flight out.

She said a woman attempted to get Sayeed to take her baby with her.

“I cannot separate a baby from the mother, and the mother actually wanted me to take the baby but then I couldn’t,” she said. “The soldiers asked me if this was my baby and I said, ‘Look it’s not mine but could you please let her in because the baby is gonna die,’ and they said, ‘I’m sorry madam. We cannot do that…'”

Sayeed and Sayed are now in Los Angeles and she said she’s worried about the millions who were left behind.

She’s been in contact with friends and family who are still there, she said.

“They are hopeless, absolutely hopeless,” she said. “They are left with no food and no shelter and they are living in fear right now. And my heart just bleeds for them.”

