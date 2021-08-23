Loretta Lynn’s beloved ranch foreman dies in Tennessee flood

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Loretta Lynn‘s ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, died in the Tennessee floods on Sunday after he was swept up in the rising waters, according to a Facebook post from a “heartbroken” Lynn.

“There are no words at the ranch today…only tears. Our ranch family is our family. We lost my amazing ranch foreman, Wayne in this devastating flood. He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He’s one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends,” the post began.

“With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept up in the flood waters,” the post continued. “Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing.”

Spears was one of at least 21 people in Tennessee who died in the flooding as of Sunday. More are missing.

According to the National Weather Service up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours over the weekend in the area.

“The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go the extra mile for everyone around him,” Lynn wrote of Spears. “Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.