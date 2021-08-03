‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant departs show due to cancer battle

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

“America’s Got Talent” star Jane Marczewski has withdrawn from the competition due to health issues as she battles cancer.

The 30-year-old Ohio native, who goes by the nickname “Nightbirde,” took to Instagram on Monday to announce her departure from the show.

“Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding,” Marczewski wrote. “What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider.”

She went on to write, “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already. Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

“AGT” judge Heidi Klum posted of message of support for Marczewski on Monday.

“We will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows,” Klum wrote. “The entire #AGT family loves you and we’re all rooting for you ❤️❤️❤️

During Marczewski’s audition in June, judge Simon Cowell was so impressed that he hit the Golden Buzzer to send her straight through to the live show.

