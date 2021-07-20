Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy speculation

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When Justin Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife captioned “Mom and Dad” his followers were like “baby, baby, baby, oh.”

But wait a minute before you start picking baby names.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, was not having it and was quick to shut down any pregnancy speculation.

“I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she wrote in the comments along with a laughing emoji.

To underscore that the black and white photo of the Biebers that the singer posted showed Mrs. Bieber in a belly baring outfit with a very flat stomach.

The couple got engaged in summer 2018 and privately married at a New York City courthouse months later.

They later married in a ceremony attended by friends and family at luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.

