Catt Sadler warns ‘don’t let your guard down’ after getting sick from Covid-19 while fully vaccinated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Catt Sadler is sounding the alarm that people still need to be careful with Covid-19.

The entertainment reporter posted a trio of photos on Instagram account, one showing her apparently sick in bed.

She started the caption off by writing, “This is important. READ ME:”

“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid. I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over,” she wrote. “(Covid variant) Delta is relentless and highly contagious and grabbed ahold of me even after getting vaccinated.”

With less than half of the US population fully vaccinated the more contagious Delta strain of coronavirus has led to new Covid-19 surges. Forty-six states are reporting more new cases in the past week than the previous week and the rates of new cases this past week were significantly higher than the rates of new cases the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to Sadler she was “caring for someone who contracted Covid (although at the time we thought it was just the flu) – so I did come into close contact with the virus, but I wore a mask, and again I’m fully vaccinated.”

She said she is one of the “breakthrough cases” which refers to those who have contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breakthrough cases are rare and in those that do occur the illness tends to be milder than in cases where the person is not vaccinated.

Sadler said her symptoms have not been mild and have included a fever, headache, extreme fatigue and congestion.

She had a word of caution for those who aren’t vaccinated, saying they’re bound to contract the virus eventually and spread it to others.

Sadler also warned the vaccinated.

“If you are vaccinated, don’t let your guard down,” her caption read. “If you’re in crowds or indoors in public I highly recommend taking the extra precaution of wearing a mask.”

CDC guidelines to avoid contracting Covid-19 include wearing a mask indoors, avoiding sick people, staying at least six feet away from others and washing hands frequently.

CNN has reached out to reps for Sadler for additional comment.

