Emmy nominations 2021: See what shows made the cut

Nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

Father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones of “This Is Us” and Jasmine Cephas Jones of “Blindspotting” will reveal the nominees at 11:30 a.m. EST on the Emmy Awards website.

Qualifying shows must have aired in the past year between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Cedric the Entertainer is set to host and the official ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. There will be a limited audience made up of the nominees and their guests.

The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Check back for a list of nominees in the major categories.

