Madonna says Britney Spears’ conservatorship is ‘a violation to human rights’

CNN - Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Madonna is speaking out against Britney Spears’ nearly 13-year conservatorship.

The reigning queen of pop posted a throwback photo of herself in a shirt that read “Britney Spears” to her Instagram stories with the caption: “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna and Spears collaborated on the song “Me Against The Music” in 2003.

They also famously performed that same year at the MTV VMAs Madonna’s hit song “Like A Virgin” with fellow popstar, Christina Aguilera. It was in this performance in which “that kiss” between Madonna and Spears and then Madonna and Aguilera took place, making headlines across the globe.

Madonna is just one of several stars who has come out in support of Spears in the weeks since her bombshell testimony in which she called her conservatorship “abusive” and asked Judge Brendy Penny to end it.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.