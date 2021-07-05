Florence Pugh talks criticism over her relationship with Zach Braff

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are going strong after more than two years together.

The actress, who has a major role in the upcoming “Black Widow,” says that because she is 25 and Braff is 46, they often face criticism about their age difference.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” Pugh told the Sunday Times.

She continued: “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh said she often faces negative responses from people online when she posts something about Braff.

“I’m 24 years old,” she said. “I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old, and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old. I’ll underline this fact: I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you.”

She added a simply suggestion for those who object.

“I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me,” she said.

