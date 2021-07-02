Raven-Symoné has wife to thank for 30 lb weight loss

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Raven-Symoné recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary in a much healthier state of mind.

The actress told E! she was motivated to lose weight after marrying Miranda Maday last June.

“This was because we want to have a life together,” Raven-Symoné said.

The former co-host of “The View” also said she got “horrendous numbers” during some medical tests, which helped to inspire her.

Last month, she told “Good Morning America” that she does “minimal exercise” and relied instead on fasting and a low-carb diet to drop 30 pounds in three months.

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she said. “I’m not trying to be, like, ‘Oh my God, look at me.’ I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss. It’s really complete body health.”

