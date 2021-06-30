Britney Spears posts message to paparazzi and fans

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Britney Spears has some guidance for us.

The pop star who has been in the headlines lately because of her conservatorship has been on vacation in Hawaii and on Tuesday she posted a video on her verified Instagram account titled “DOS AND DONTS if you are a pap, fan or ANYONE in my space.”

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!!,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing.”

Spears noted that her “body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me” and said it was “rude” before adding some NSFW language.

The video included the tip, “Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude,” and included footage of a mask and bikini wearing Spears walking on the beach.

