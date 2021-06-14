Kevin Hart on cancel culture: ‘I understand people are human’

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kevin Hart has had some experience with cancel culture and he’s not here for it.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hart used some colorful language we won’t repeat here to talk about his disdain for the tendency to “cancel” people after they have publicly made mistakes.

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?” the actor said. “Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand.”

In 2018 Hart stepped down from plans to host the Academy Awards after tweets he had posted from 2009 and 2011 that included derogatory language referring to gay people and made disparaging comments about sexuality resurfaced and caused a backlash.

He told the Sunday Times “I’ve been cancelled, what, three or four times? Never bothered.”

“If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will,” he said. “Personally? That’s not how I operate. I understand people are human.”

Hart said he doesn’t expect perfection from anyone and would rather see a focus on growth.

“Everyone can change,” he said. “It’s like jail. People get locked up so they can be taught a lesson.”

Hart is currently promoting his Netflix film, “Fatherhood, which debuts this week.