Monterey Jazz Festival tickets sell out within a week

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) One week after tickets went on sale for the 64th Monterey Jazz Festival, organizers announced that they sold out on Tuesday.

Tickets for the Sept. 24 to 26 event went on sale on July 14.

“It was clear by the demand for tickets to the festival that people have missed the sense of joy and community that live music events like the Monterey Jazz Festival deliver,” said Colleen Bailey, MJF Executive Director. “We’ve really missed our community and can’t wait to welcome them back in September.”

The festival will including performances from artists that include Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Pat Metheny Side-Eye and more. At the festival, there will also be a variety of food options, three onsite bars and a store selling merchandise.

Festival organizers said they also plan to share details next month about an MFJ After Hours program to extend the music throughout the weekend. Organizers will be partnering with music venues and restaurants around the Monterey Peninsula for the program.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the festival is limited to 50% capacity.