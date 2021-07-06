Group wins treasure hunt in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Entertainment

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A treasure hunt in Santa Cruz County now has a winner!

Two men leading "The Official Treasure Hunt" hid $1,000 within the Santa Cruz Mountains and posted clues to the location on Instagram.

On July 3, organizers announced on Instagram that three people found the box containing $1,000 and an official trophy with a secret code to verify authenticity.

In an interview, the winners said they found the box in the area around Castle Rock State Park.

The winners posted the video below on Instagram when they found the box.

Organizers of the treasure hunt say they did the hunt to "give the public an opportunity to follow clues, get outside and discover real-life treasure." They said they will host another treasure hunt soon.