Blake Lively pays tribute to her father, actor Ernie Lively, following his death

Entertainment

Blake Lively has shared a touching tribute to her father, the actor Ernie Lively, following his death aged 74.

Lively died of cardiac complications in Los Angeles on June 3, his representative, Julie Smith, confirmed to USA Today.

The actress has since shared in her Instagram stories a picture of herself snuggling up to her father, her head resting on his shoulder. She added a brown heart emoji to the post.

The “Gossip Girl” alum’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also shared the post.

Lively Sr. had more than 100 acting credits to his name, including roles in TV shows “The Waltons,” “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “The X-Files” and “That ’70s Show.”

His big-screen appearances included films such as “American Pie 2,” “Air America” and “Turner & Hooch.”

In 2005, he famously played Blake Lively’s character’s father in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and reprised his role for the movie’s 2008 sequel.

“Traveling Pants” co-star Amber Tamblyn also paid tribute on Instagram.

Writing in her Instagram stories, she said: “Rest In Peace, our dear wonderful Sisterhood set papa: Ernie Lively. What a funny, kind, generous soul. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you. @blakelively I love you my sister.”

Deadwood actor Jim Beaver tweeted: “My buddy, fellow actor, fellow Marine Vietnam vet Ernie Lively has died at 74. I hadn’t seen much of him since he moved away from LA, but I treasure all my memories of working and hanging out with him. Welcome home, Marine.”