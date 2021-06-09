Organizers of Monterey Jazz Festival announce 2021 event dates

Entertainment

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Organizers of the Monterey Jazz festival announced that the music will be returning to the Central Coast after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 24 to 26, and organizers say the performers will harken back to the event's roots.

“After such a challenging year, we can’t wait to reunite the jazz community in Monterey and to celebrate our resilience,” says Colleen Bailey, Executive Director.

Below is the lineup for this year's event.

Sept. 24- Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny Side-Eye

Sept. 25- Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Las Cafeteras, Miho Hazama and m_unit (2021 Commission Artist) and surprise guests

Sept. 26- George Benson, Kandace Springs, Christian Sands Group (2021 Artist-in-Residence), Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by Gerald Clayton and surprise guests

The event will be held at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, and organizers say attendance will be capped at 50% capacity. Tickets will be available in early July.