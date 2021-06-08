NYC’s Madison Square Garden to reopen with mega Foo Fighters concert

Entertainment

The Foo Fighters are hitting the stage at Madison Square Garden later this month to kick off the iconic venue’s reopening.

The event will take place June 20 and mark the first time the venue has had a concert since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a news release. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

This is the first concert at Madison Square Garden in more than 460 days.

Tickets for the concert go on sale June 11.

The news of the concert comes just one day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that legendary music producer Clive Davis will help put together a concert in Central Park this August to celebrate New York’s reopening.

“This concert is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” de Blasio said. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”