MTV Video Music Awards returning to Barclays Center

Entertainment

The MTV Video Music Awards are coming home.

MTV announced Tuesday that the VMAs will make its official return to the Barclays Center in New York City, airing live Sunday, September 12.

According to a release, the event “will feature epic performances from the biggest names in music and bring fans together from across the globe to celebrate the return of live entertainment.”

“Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe,” the statement also read.

Last year’s show had to scrap the Brooklyn venue due to the pandemic, and producers opted to film at various outdoor locations around the city minus an audience.

This year MTV is collaborating with the nonprofit 9/11 Day for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The 2019 Video Music Awards were held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.