Loki being gender fluid confirmed in trailer

Entertainment

Blink and you missed some info about Loki.

The latest teaser for the new Disney+ series includes a quick shot of the Time Variance Authority on the Marvel character and where his sex is listed, it says “fluid.”

It’s a small bit of info about the God of Mischief that had been speculated about for a while and it quickly sparked conversation on social media after the show’s official Twitter account shared the teaser on Sunday.

Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise and reprises the role in the Disney+ series.

It is set to debut on Wednesday.