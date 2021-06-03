Salinas welcomes back Food & Wine Festival following COVID hiatus

Entertainment

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Among the many events returning after a year of COVID-related cancellations is the Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival.

On Saturday, August 7th, the Salinas City Center will transform into a hub of gourmet food, drinks and artistic displays. Festivities will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 4 in the afternoon. Having been postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Festival has been waiting a full year to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

A historically popular outing, the Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival is described as a showcase of the area's best handcrafted dishes, craft brews, and of course wine. In addition to the cuisine, the event offers a slew of entertainment, including live music and the opportunity to browse and purchase the work of local artists and craftsmen. While the festival itself is free to the public, patrons may purchase a ticket in order to get the "full experience".

Admission to the festival grants attendees access to a variety of food samplings from local businesses, and for those over the age of 21, an abundance of wine and beer for tasting. If purchased before June 15th, tickets to the event are $45. Starting on June 16th, admission will increase to $55. Tickets purchased in-person on the day of the event will cost $65. In addition, the festival offers $45 admission for all military personnel, however, these tickets must be purchased at the event on August 7th.

The Salinas Valley Food & Wine Festival contributes a fraction of its profits to local charities and welcomes donations and volunteers to staff the event. Those interested in volunteering, making a donation or having a station at the festival can find more information at salinasvalleyfoodandwine.com.