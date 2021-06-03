Lisa Kudrow almost missed this touching ‘Friends’ reunion moment

Entertainment

You are forgiven if you missed a particularly touching moment on the “Friends” reunion — Lisa Kudrow says she almost did, too.

In an interview with “E! News” the actress who played Phoebe Buffay in the beloved series said costar David Schwimmer had to point the moment out to her when they watched the HBO Max (which is owned by CNN’s parent company) special together.

The pair joined Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in the star-studded program and Kudrow said the usually not emotional Cox “comes in (to the reunion set) and burst into tears.”

” … I grab a napkin or a tissue” Kudrow said. “LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn’t want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic.”

It was very sweet. “That’s who we were!” Kudrow said.

The original hit NBC series ran from 1994 to 2004 and has been extremely successful in syndication and on streaming in the years since.