Teen mistakenly falls asleep in an Airbnb — that was being rented by sheriff’s deputies

Three Montana sheriff’s deputies woke up to an unexpected guest at their Milwaukee vacation house — an uninvited teenager who had wound up in the wrong house, one of the deputies told CNN.

The deputies were staying at an Airbnb while attending a training session in Wisconsin, Deputy Charles Pesola told CNN.

Pesola, from Flathead County, Montana, recorded the encounter and posted the video on TikTok, where it’s now been liked more than 183,000 times.

“Dude broke into the house in the middle of the night,” one of the deputies said while turning the camera toward the teenager.

“This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops,” Pesola said in the TikTok. “He woke up in handcuffs.”

Pesola said he and the two other deputies returned to the Airbnb at different times Thursday night. They all heard a noise in the night and assumed it was one of the others, he told CNN.

There was a brief moment of confusion when they woke up to get ready for their training event Friday morning, Pesola told CNN. They realized their timeline didn’t add up and saw one of the doors was left open.

The three searched the house and Pesola said his partner found a young man asleep in a bedroom. He said the teen appeared to have been intoxicated.

The deputies detained the young man for safety reasons, since they didn’t know where he came from or whether he was involved in a larger law enforcement issue, and called the local police, Pesola told CNN.

“No, this is a first for that. I’ve woken up in random places, though,” the young man tells the officers in the video.

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo with the Milwaukee Police Department said the deputies did not want to press charges.

Pesola told CNN the young man didn’t give them any trouble and understood the gravity of the situation.

“Don’t drink too much,” Pesola said. “That’s the moral of the story.”