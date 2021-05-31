Courteney Cox recreates ‘Friends’ dance routine with Ed Sheeran

Entertainment

Days after appearing in one of the most eagerly-awaited cast reunions, Courteney Cox has given “Friends” fans another “Oh. My. God.” moment by teaming up with British singer Ed Sheeran to recreate the hilarious Monica-Ross routine she performed on the hit 90s sitcom.

In the episode “The One with the Routine,” her character Monica Geller and her on-screen brother Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, resurrect an old choreographed routine they staged at a childhood dance contest. The sequence is performed on the set of Dick Clark’s New Year’s ‘Rockin’ Eve party as they prepare to welcome the year 2000.

On Sunday evening, Cox posted a video of her partnering up with Sheeran to show off the moves she hilariously performed more than two decades ago — and she didn’t miss a beat.

The 56-year-old actress shared the video with her 11.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption: “Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine.”

Set to that episode’s audio, the clip shows the pair dancing in sync before collapsing on the floor in laughter at the end of the routine.

Fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section to applaud the performance.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco commented: “This is EPIC,” while “Schitt’s Creek” actress Sarah Levy wrote: “I’ve never been more jealous of anything in my life.”

Sheeran also shared the video on his page, adding: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross.”

Last week, Cox and Schwimmer joined their former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry for “Friends: The Reunion,” which aired on HBO Max. The special saw the cast revisit some of the biggest on-screen moments and discuss their memories of the show.