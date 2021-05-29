This New York hotel is offering a 40% discount to anyone named James

Entertainment

Anyone named James — that being a first or last name — just got one extra reason to visit New York City this year. The hotel James New York-NoMad is celebrating its fourth anniversary by giving 40% off stays of four nights or more to those carrying its namesake.

As one of the most popular names in the United States, the hotel might now be in for a wave of Jameses occupying its 360 rooms throughout the year.

All Jameses interested in enjoying the deal have until June 30 to book a room, which can be reserved through the end of this year. The offer is capped at 10 rooms per night.

However, be aware that the hotel offers no room for sneaky switch ups on the booking. Proof of government-issued ID will be required to check in. So those making reservations through the offer need to either be a James or be joined in by one.

Although this is the fourth anniversary of the James New York – NoMad, the hotel has been around for more than a century. It was built in 1904 as Hotel Seville. And in 1987 it changed its name to Carlton Hotel. It only got its current flagship in 2018, when its fully renovated space was unveiled.

The hotel sits on the corner of 29th Street and Madison Avenue, near Madison Square Park and the Flatiron District — an area that hosts many bars and restaurants.

The hotel is known for offering some innovative services. They include astrological birth chart readings, tarot readings, transformational coaching, beauty in-room hair and makeup, reiki healing, hypnosis and sound therapy.