New York City is sending vaccination buses to beaches and parks this Memorial Day weekend

New York City is posting buses at beaches and parks over the Memorial Day weekend offering free Covid-19 vaccinations, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

“We’re going to go the extra mile, whatever it takes,” said de Blasio. “You’re going to see our vaccine buses out all over New York City the next few days.”

He added, “Go, get vaccinated, hit the beach. Real simple.”

New Yorkers can expect to see buses at spots including Brighton Beach, the Rockaways, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park and Governors Island, he said.

The mayor also said the city has vaccinated more than 9,000 homebound individuals and will expand the program to include disabled people and those 75 and older.

As of Thursday morning, the city had administered 8,130,889 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Across the United States, half of the adult population in fully vaccinated, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And for those people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend — an event identified as a major source of spread last year — may look much like it did prior to 2020.

“Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The CDC guidance hasn’t changed for those who are unvaccinated, however, as they are still at risk for infection, Walensky said this week.

“If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated,” Walensky said. “We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet.”