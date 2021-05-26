Daytime Emmy Awards 2021: Alex Trebek nominated posthumously

Entertainment

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and Alex Trebek was among them.

The longtime host of “Jeopardy!” died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Here is a list of some of the nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Bold and the Beautiful “

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

“The Bay”

“Beacon Hill”

“A House Divided”

“Studio City”

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“Let’s Make a Deal”

“The Price Is Right”

“Wheel of Fortune”

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

“Caught in Providence”

“Divorce Court”

“Judge Judy”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

“The People’s Court”

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“Good Morning America”

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist”

“Today Show”

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“The 3rd Hour of TODAY”

“GMA3: What You Need to Know”

“Red Table Talk”

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

“Tamron Hall”

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

“Access Hollywood”

“E!’s Daily Pop”

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson

“The Young and the Restless”

Genie Francis as Laura Collins

“General Hospital”

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

“General Hospital”

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick

“General Hospital”

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos

“General Hospital”

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan

“General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis

“Days of Our Lives”

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri

“General Hospital”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron

“The Young and the Restless”

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali

“Days of Our Lives”

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller

“General Hospital”

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford

“General Hospital”

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Max Gail as Mike Corbin

“General Hospital”

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

“The Young and the Restless”

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

“General Hospital”

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

“General Hospital”

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford

“General Hospital”

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady

“Days of Our Lives”

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

“The Young and the Restless”

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait

“General Hospital”

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

“General Hospital”

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton

“General Hospital”

George DelHoyo as Orpheus

“Days of Our Lives”

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton

“General Hospital”

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux

“Days of Our Lives”

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor

“Days of Our Lives”

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

Giada De Laurentiis

“Giada at Home 2.0”

Edward Delling-Williams

“Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams”

Ina Garten

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

Sophia Roe

“Counter Space”

Michael Symon

“Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out”

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

“Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey

“Family Feud”

Alfonso Ribeiro

“Catch 21”

Pat Sajak

“Wheel of Fortune”

Alex Trebek

“Jeopardy!”

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

Tamron Hall

“Tamron Hall”

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

“Peace of Mind with Taraji”

Larry King

“Larry King Now”

Rachael Ray

“Rachael Ray”

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes

” GMA3: What You Need to Know”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

“Red Table Talk”

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

Kelly Clarkson

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sean Evans

“Hot Ones”

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna”

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

The full list can be found on the Daytime Emmys site.