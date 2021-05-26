Chris Noth to appear in HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Entertainment

And just like that…Chris Noth is returning to the world of “Sex and the City.”

HBO Max has announced that Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the upcoming reboot of the iconic series, set to be called “And Just Like That.” (HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Noth’s character is the long-time love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie. In the films that followed the original series, Carrie and Big marry and continue their lives in New York City.

In the new series, viewers catch up with Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) — yes, sans Samantha — and find out how they’re navigating “life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a logline.

The series, announced earlier this year, will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Production will start this summer in New York, HBO Max added.