‘The Voice’ season finale is down to the final five contestants

Entertainment

“The Voice” Season 20 finale (part one) aired Monday night, with five finalists vying for the win.

The show, in it’s 10th year on air, is also celebrating last original coach Blake Shelton on his 10-year anniversary. Shelton’s fiancée, Gwen Stefani, returned on Monday night to play Shelton a special tribute video.

“Obviously you changed my life when I met you on ‘The Voice’ my first season, but sometimes I don’t think you realize the impact you have had on so many other people’s lives on this show,” Stefani said.

Former contestants Ian Flanigan (Season 19), Todd Tilghman (Season 18 winner), Toneisha Harris (Season 18), Cassadee Pope (Season 3 winner), RaeLynn (Season 2) and more sent well wishes to Shelton.

Heading into Tuesday’s show, Team Blake’s Cam Anthony and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon showed strong performances on Monday.

“To be here for 20 seasons, and in the 20th season, God put this young man in my life, on ‘The Voice,’ that may change everything for this show. I do believe that,” Shelton told Anthony following his performance.

Solomon performed Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” and had coach John Legend gushing over his version of the song, calling it “the best performance I have witnessed on this stage.”

The remaining top five finalists heading into Tuesday are Rachel Mac (Team Jonas), Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly), and Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake.)

Original coach Adam Levine will return to perform with Maroon 5.