Olivia Rodrigo celebrates ‘Good 4 U’ hitting No. 1 on the charts

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate.

The 18-year-old’s new single “Good 4 U” has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

This is the second top hit for the singer, the first was “Drivers License.” Both songs are off her debut album “Sour.”

“GOOD 4 U IS NUMBER ONE!!!!!!!! IM SO HAPPY AHHHHHH!!!!!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

Dan Nigro co-wrote the single alongside Alexander 23.

Rodrigo is best known for her role as Paige Olvera on the Disney series “Bizaardvark,” and Nina Salazar-Roberts on Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“Drivers License” was her debut single, which she also wrote with Nigro. It broke multiple records, including the biggest first week on Spotify and the song, which was certified triple platinum, also hit number one in numerous countries like Spain, the UK and Australia.