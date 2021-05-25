Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to be Superman

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth may be Thor, the God of Thunder, but his son worships another superhero.

The actor revealed in a funny Instagram post on Tuesday that one of his twin sons, seen from the back and wearing a red cape, really wants to be Superman.

Hemsworth wrote: “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?'”

Hew wrote that his son replied, “Dad i wanna be Superman”, to which Hemsworth joked, “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Fans on Instagram got a kick out of the exchange since Thor is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while Superman belongs to rival DC Comics.

Hemsworth’s “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Josh Brolin commented, “Hahahaha.” “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds posted a crying laughing emoji.

Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, share seven-year-old twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, along with nine-year-old daughter, India Rose.