Billboard Music Awards 2021: See who won

Entertainment

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were presented Sunday.

The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

Below is a list of finalists and winners in the some of the top artist categories. Click here for the complete list of nominated songs and albums.

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd