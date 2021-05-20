A$AP Rocky says he and Rihanna are dating, calls her the ‘love of my life’

Entertainment

US rapper A$AP Rocky has confirmed that he and Rihanna are dating following years of rumors about the pair’s relationship.

A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — told GQ magazine that Rihanna is “the love of my life.”

The pair haven’t given away many details of their relationship, but rumors first surfaced that they were a couple in 2013.

To this day the pair try not to be caught on camera together, according to GQ, and the article recounts a paparazzi-dodging tactic that involves arriving separately to events.

The rapper said he is happy being in a monogamous relationship.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he said. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

And it appears the happy couple are open to having children.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very,” said A$AP Rocky.

The rapper has a new album coming out soon, and revealed that Rihanna has been a creative partner on the record.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said, adding that she has “absolutely” influenced his new work.

“It’s just a different point of view,” added A$AP Rocky, who has also been working with UK singer Morrissey on the album.

The GQ article also covered A$AP Rocky’s conviction for assault in Sweden in 2019.

The rapper was found guilty of assault and handed a conditional sentence after he was involved in a street brawl in Stockholm on June 30 that year.

A$AP Rocky told GQ how he spent a month in an isolation cell at a Swedish prison awaiting trial, which is “probably the most boring thing you could think of.”

The case caught the interest of then US President Donald Trump.

However, the rapper said it’s a “misperception” that Trump helped get him released. “He didn’t help — he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me,” said A$AP Rocky.

CNN has contacted Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s representatives for further comment.