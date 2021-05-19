Kristoff St. John to be remembered on ‘Young & the Restless’

Entertainment

Soap star Kristoff St. John died in 2019 at the age of 52 and the show that made him famous is set to pay tribute to him.

According to People magazine “The Young & the Restless” will air a special episode on May 28 in which the actors who portray the children of St. John’s character, Neil Winters, take a walking tour to areas tied to his character.

The episode will include flashbacks of St. John, who joined the show in 1991 as well as recognition from other characters in the soap.

St. John began acting at the tender age of 7 and his character on the show was not only beloved, but one of the trailblazers as an African American actor on daytime television.

He died of heart disease and in 2019 the show ran a story arc over several days in which his character died and was mourned.