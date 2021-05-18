Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run’ and ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ star, dead at 86

Entertainment

Charles Grodin, a versatile comedic actor best known for his roles in movies like “Midnight Run” and “The Heartbreak Kid,” died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut, after battling cancer, according to his son.

He was 86.

Grodin’s son, Nicholas, confirmed news of his father’s passing in an email to CNN.

Grodin had a number of stage credits before being cast in director Mike Nichols’ “Catch-22” in 1970 (after unsuccessfully auditioning for “The Graduate”), then landed his big break by starring in “Heartbreak Kid,” as a newlywed who falls in love with another woman, played by Cybill Shepherd, on his honeymoon.

Grodin worked steadily thereafter, co-starring opposite Warren Beatty in “Heaven Can Wait” and portraying an on-the-run accountant with Robert De Niro in “Midnight Run.”

Other memorable roles include “Dave,” in which he appeared as the accountant of a man masquerading as the President of the United States, who is asked to help analyze the federal budget; and the “Beethoven” movies, broad comedies in which he played the set-upon dad to a scene-stealing St. Bernard.

The actor became a favorite guest of the latenight talk shows, where he affected a haughty personality, with dozens of appearances with Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Later, Grodin tried hosting a talk show himself, and also became an author, writing a number of books, beginning in 1989 with “It Would Be So Nice If You Weren’t Here: My Journey Through Show Business.”