Henry Cavill would like you to stay out of his love life

Entertainment

Henry Cavill is “very happy in love, and in life” and would be “enormously grateful” if you would be happy for him.

The “Man of Steel” star posted a selfie with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on his verified Instagram account with a lengthy caption which began “Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement.”

“I couldn’t help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late,” he wrote. “It’s becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let’s call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships.”

Cavill, who found fame on the historical TV series “The Tudors,” went on to say that while he appreciates “the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing.”

“We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others,” Cavill wrote. “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop.”

The actor went on to share that the speculation harms those he loves and declared his love for Viscuso, who according to her LinkedIn profile is vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment.

“I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me,” Cavill wrote. “If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself.”

According to its site, Legendary Entertainment is behind the DC films in which Cavill has starred as Superman as well as one of his latest, “Enola Holmes.”