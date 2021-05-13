‘Masked Singer’ reveals The Russian Dolls

Entertainment

The first band to compete on “Masked Singer,” The Russian Dolls were revealed on last night’s show.

Along with The Russian Dolls, Wednesday nigtht also featured Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti.

The judging panel, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, did guess The Russian Dolls were a band, but were throwing out incorrect guesses with Sugarland, Boyz II Men, Barenaked Ladies, Savage Garden, and Devo.

Scherzinger eventually landed on Hanson. McCarthy switched her Boyz II Men guess for Hanson. Jeong thought it was the Jonas Brothers.

Hanson, made of brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson, were in fact under the huge domed head that Nick Cannon struggled to take off.

“You’ve made ‘Masked Singer’ history, this is the first time we’ve ever had a band on our show,” Scherzinger said, adding that the group’s “vocals slayed week after week.”

The brothers said that they agreed appearing on the show was a unique opportunity to do something different.