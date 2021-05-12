‘Bachelorette’s’ Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick

Entertainment

Two members of Bachelor Nation found love off the show.

Season 11 “Bachlorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe is now engaged to season 14 contestant Jason Tartick. Tartick shared video on his verified TikTok account of his surprise proposal to Bristowe during filming of Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

Bristowe screamed and of course said yes.

Tartick told CNN “It was the best day of our lives and couldn’t have gone better.”

“Kaitlyn was so completely shocked. While our families couldn’t be with us in person we were able to catch and record their reactions and celebrations virtually,” he said. “We are so excited for the next chapter of our life.”

Bristowe, who also was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” was a contestant on season 12 of “The Bachelor” before she went on to star on “The Bachlorette,” where she became engaged to Shawn Booth.

In 2018 she and Booth announced they had split after a three-year relationship.

Bristowe told “Entertainment Tonight” her new engagement “was everything I could have asked for.”

“The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives,” she said. “We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

The pair started dating in early 2019 after meeting on an episode of her podcast. Tartick told CNN the couple is looking toward the future.

“We haven’t seen Kaitlyn’s family in over a year and a half, so we are heading to Cabo today for the week to celebrate,” he said. “Let the wedding planning commence!”