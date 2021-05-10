John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are divorcing

Entertainment

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, are divorcing.

The comic and the visual artist have been married since 2014.

A spokesman for Mulaney first confirmed news of their split to the New York Daily News, stating “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Tendler said through a spokesperson: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple.

Mulaney sought treatment for substance abuse in December, acknowledging he was having a hard time during the pandemic.

Starting Monday, Mulaney is doing five nights of stand up shows at City Winery in New York. He’s titled it, “John Mulaney: From Scratch.”

The shows sold out in just hours, and proof of a vaccine vaccine or a negative COVID test is required to attend.