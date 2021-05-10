Gigi Hadid celebrates first Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute to daughter Khai

Entertainment

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first Mother’s Day with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her daughter Khai.

“The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired being your mama, my Khai,” the 26-year-old super model captioned a series of photos. “An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days!”

In another Mother’s Day post, Hadid paid homage to her mother Yolanda Hadid, who she called “the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for!”

Hadid and singer Zayn Malik announced the birth of Khai in September.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik, 28, said at the time. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

Malik is a former member of the band One Direction. The proud parents have been linked since 2015.