Apple TV+ announces Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry series debut date

Entertainment

A highly anticipated multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, now has a debut date.

Apple TV+ announced Monday that “The Me You Can’t See,” which features stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

According to a news release about the series, “Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles,”

“Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.” the release reads. “The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.”

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, said. “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The pair made headlines earlier this year for their explosive interview along with Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“The Me You Can’t See” includes Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and others.