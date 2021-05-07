Lily James and Sebastian Stan channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu limited series

Entertainment

Take a look at this motley crew.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are basically unrecognizable in the first photos of the pair transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, for the upcoming Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”

Hulu released the images on Friday.

The series, which Hulu described as “comedic,” will tell “the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

The series, which does not yet have an official premiere date, also features Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Anderson and Lee were married in 1995 and divorced in 1998. They have two sons together.