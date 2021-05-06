Willow Smith surprised mom Jada with a Wicked Wisdom reunion

Entertainment

It was a heavy Mother’s Day surprise on “Red Table Talk” when Willow Smith rounded up her mom’s former metal band for a performance.

Jada Pinkett Smith appeared thrilled when her daughter reunited her with Wicked Wisdom, the nu metal band Pinkett Smith founded in 2002.

The Mother’s Day episode of the weekly Facebook Watch series dropped Wednesday and featured a few heartwarming stories, including one about a group of seven siblings who were adopted after a tragic accident that killed their parents.

The show ended with Willow revealing she had been secretly planning for months to bring the Wicket Wisdom members on the show.

She talked about her memories of being a little girl and her mom taking her and her brother Jaden on tour with her.

“Mom, I just love you so much, and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me,” Smith said “I just want to say Happy Mother’s Day.”

There were hugs all around with Pinkett Smith and the band members before Willow fronted a performance of one of her mother’s favorite songs, “Bleed All Over Me” as Pinkett Smith and Willow’s maternal grandmother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, rocked out.