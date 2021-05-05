Emily will be more French in Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’

Entertainment

Emily in “Emily in Paris” is going to be a bit more Parisian in Season 2.

Creator Darren Star says Emily, played by Lily Collins, will learn how to better assimilate into French culture.

“For me, it’s the evolution of the character. I think when someone goes to Paris for the first time, they are overwhelmed by the beauty of the city and that’s what they’re seeing,” Star told Variety in an interview published Tuesday. “I think, perhaps, a lot of viewers who lived in Paris for a long time didn’t quite understand that this was through the lens of a character who was experiencing the city for the first time. That’s how she was perceiving it — she was really struck by the beauty that was all around her.”

In Season 1 of the Netflix series, Emily was portrayed as a wide-eyed 20-something from Chicago, who lands a job at a marketing firm in Paris when her boss can’t make it. While she tries to provide the company with an American view on their campaigns, she is mocked both behind her back and to her face by her colleagues, friends and acquaintances. Now, she is expected to branch out some more.

“Emily will embrace the city a little bit more,” Star told the publication.”When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.”

The second season began production on Monday and will shoot in Paris, St. Tropez and other locations in the South of France, according to Star.

As for Emily’s love interest, Gabriel, a sexy French chef played by Lucas Bravo, the twist ending from last season will be addressed.

“There was a twist a the end of the first season that she did not see coming, and I think there’s a lot of fallout that happens from the that in the new season,” Star said.