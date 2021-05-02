See the complete list of Oscar winners
The 93rd Academy Awards are being presented Sunday.
Below is a complete list of nominees. Check back for updates on all the winners throughout the night.
BEST PICTURE
“The Father”
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“Nomadland” *WINNER
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7″
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” *WINNER
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“Another Round” – Denmark *WINNER
“Better Days” – Hong Kong
“Collective” – Romania
“The Man Who Sold His Skin” – Tunisia
Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
“Colette” *WINNER
“A Concerto Is a Conversation”
“Do Not Split”
“Hunger Ward”
“A Love Song For Latasha”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Collective”
“Crip Camp”
“The Mole Agent”
“My Octopus Teacher” *WINNER
“Time”
ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Onward”
“Over the Moon”
“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
“Soul” *WINNER
“Wolfwalkers”
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Borat Subsequent MovieFilm”
“The Father” *WINNER
“Nomadland”
“One Night in Miami”
“The White Tiger”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Minari”
“Promising Young Woman” *WINNER
“Sound of Metal”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” *WINNER
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” *WINNER
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
David Fincher, “Mank”
Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” *WINNER
Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Father”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Mank” *WINNER
“News of the World”
“Tenet”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” *WINNER
Dariusz Wolski, “News of the World”
Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”
Phedon Papamichael , “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
COSTUME DESIGN
“Emma”
“Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom” *WINNER
“Mank”
“Mulan”
“Pinocchio”
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
“Greyhound”
“Mank”
“News of the World”
“Soul”
“Sound of Metal” *WINNER
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Burrow”
“Genius Loci”
“If Anything Happens I Love You” *WINNER
“Opera”
“Yes-People”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Feeling Through”
“The Letter Room”
“The Present”
“Two Distant Strangers” *WINNER
“White Eye”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mank”
“Minari”
“News of the World”
“Soul” *WINNER
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Love and Monsters”
“The Midnight Sky”
“Mulan”
“The One and Only Ivan”
“Tenet” *WINNER
FILM EDITING
“The Father”
“Nomadland”
“Promising Young Woman”
“Sound of Metal” *WINNER
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Emma”
“Hillbilly Elegy”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER
“Mank”
“Pinocchio”
