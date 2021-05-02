Billie Eilish shows off a new look on the cover of British Vogue

Entertainment

Billie Eilish is trading in her baggy pants and hoodies for catsuits and corsets.

Featured on the cover of British Vogue, the 19-year-old sported a new wardrobe showing off her form, shortly after ditching her green hair for blonde.

“She is indulging a fantasy by embracing a ‘classic, old-timey pin-up’ look,” the magazine said.

Eilish said she wanted to explore the beauty of corsets, which she said she knew would rile people, but was also drawn to their original restrictive function.

This is a big change for Eilish, who said in the interview that her body is her “deepest insecurity” and was the initial reason for her depression when she was younger, which led to her wearing baggy clothes.

She also struggled with how much skin people felt was acceptable to show, but now she says confidence is her only gospel.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” Eilish said in anticipation of criticism of her more revealing shoot with British Vogue. “It’s all about what makes you feel good.”

“Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you,” she said.

The publication of Eilish’s new look came just days after she released her new single, “Your Power,” which she called “an open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men.”

Eilish said there’s no excuse for men to take advantage of anyone.

“I think it’s just so easy for them to lose it. ‘You expect a dude not to grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, you’re that weak? Come on!”

Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is set to come out July 30.