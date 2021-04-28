Leslie Jones to host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Entertainment

Leslie Jones is bringing the funny to the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The former “SNL” star was announced as the host on Wednesday by MTV. The awards will air May 16.

Jones is also nominated for Best Comedic Performance for her role in “Coming 2 America.”

Past hosts of the show include Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Adam DeVine and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A great part about this show is that the fans decide who takes home an award.

You can vote for their favorite stars across 25 gender-neutral categories from now until April 30. Click here for a full list of the nominees.

Jones previously hosted The BET Awards in 2017.