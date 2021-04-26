Anthony Hopkins visits father’s grave and pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Entertainment

According to Sir Anthony Hopkins, people on the internet were not the only ones surprised by his historic Oscar win for best actor Sunday night.

The 83-year-old thespian became the oldest winner in the acting category for his performance as a man grappling with dementia in “The Father,” which was considered a bit of an upset over the late Chadwick Boseman, who had been favored by many.

“Good morning,” Hopkins said in a video posted to Instagram. “Here I am in my homeland in Wales and at 83-years-of-age I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t.”

Hopkins expressed his gratitude to the Academy and showed love to Boseman, who was nominated for his final on-screen role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

He died last August at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early,” Hopkins said.

“I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored,” the actor added. “Thank you.”

Earlier, Hopkins had posted video in which he visited his father Richard Hopkins’ grave in Wales and recited the poem “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” by Dylan Thomas.

Hopkins previously won best actor for his role in “Silence of the Lambs” at the Academy Awards ceremony held in 1992.