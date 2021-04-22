Patton Oswalt pays tribute to late wife Michelle McNamara on anniversary of her death

Entertainment

Patton Oswalt wrote a sweet tribute to his late wife Michelle McNamara, who died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46 in 2016.

Thursday marked five years since her passing.

Oswalt posted a picture of McNamara on Instagram, writing: “Of course I thought of her today. And I also thought of Alice, and how the loss shaped her and continues to shape her. And how Meredith swooped into our lonely, broken lives and helped put the pieces back together, stronger and sleeker than they were before. This dark day gets a little less dark every year when I see how Alice — a living piece of Michelle safe in the hands of Meredith — keeps walking in light. I’m there to catch the shadows that at try to creep in at the edges, or from behind. I’m good at spotting them, and then Alice helps me laugh them away. And what’s left is this beautiful, living memory. (Michelle McNamara, April 14th 1970 – April 21st 2016)”

Oswalt’s second wife, actress Meredith Salenger, commented on the post with a heart emoji.

The two married in 2017 after they started out as friends exchanging messages on Facebook.