Kim Kardashian West fangirls over ‘Bridgerton’s’ Featheringtons being inspired by her family

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian West may be a tad bit late to the “Bridgerton” fan community, but she’s all in now.

A few weeks ago the reality star/mogul shared on her verified Instagram account that she was binge watching the popular Netflix historical series.

Like many other viewers she loved it.

So Kardashian West lost it a bit when Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington on the show tweeted that there was a Kardashian connection.

“As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings,” Coughlan tweeted. “Because I feel like she should know this.”

It’s unclear if Coughlan meant that her and her costars who played the Featherington family were inspired by the famous family given that the book “Bridgerton’s” first season is based on, Julia Quinn’s “The Duke and I,” was published in 2000 while “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” debuted in 2007.

Regardless Kardashian West retweeted Coughlan and said she was “freaking out.”

“This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?!,” Kardashian West responded. “It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”

Coughlan signed off on that (though we suspect producer Shonda Rhimes has the final say) and revealed another “Bridgerton”/Kardashian connection.

“Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!” Coughlan tweeted. “Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!”

The Regency era series is well known for its nod to modern life, including the inclusion of classical covers of songs by current artists like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

Dear reader, we will keep you abreast as to whether a Kardashian West “Bridgerton” cameo does indeed happen given that season two is coming.