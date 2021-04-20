You better believe the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 teaser trailer is a winner

Entertainment

Apple has kindly given us our first sneak peek at the second season of “Ted Lasso.”

In the teaser trailer, debuted on Tuesday, Ted and the blokes from Richmond are back and fighting for their future on the pitch.

Part of the strategy for getting back on track involves the addition of a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles of “I May Destroy You” fame) and Ted’s tried-and-true strategy — believing.

Will it be enough? We’ll find out when the new season debuts on July 23.

“Ted Lasso” debuted on Apple TV+ in August 2020 and quickly became a word-of-mouth hit. To date, it’s earned several award nominations and two big wins for star Jason Sudeikis at the recent Golden Globes and Screen Actor Guild Awards.