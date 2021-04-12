‘MacGyver’ fans campaign to save show

Entertainment

It looks like “MacGyver” will not be returning for a sixth season — and some viewers are not happy about that.

A petition has been launched in an attempt to get the series (which is either a reboot or a spinoff of the 1980s original based on who you ask) renewed by CBS.

“MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for 5 years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for 5 seasons,” the petition on Change.org reads. “For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, inspite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row.”

Lucas Till stars as Angus “Mac” MacGyver, a younger version of the character played by Richard Dean Anderson in the 1985 original series. In the new series, MacGyver is a secret government agent who has some nontraditional methods for beating the bad guys.

There’s also an active #SaveMacGyver movement over on Twitter.

The series, which premiered in 2016, is set to air its final episode on April 30.